Press Release

Led by His Majesty’s Secretariat, Bhutan will observe a day of national mourning to honour the late Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This morning, prayers and a 1000 butter lamps were offered in Dzongs across the country, and the national flag was flown at half mast throughout the country and at the Royal Bhutanese Embassies, Missions and Consulates General abroad.

The butter lamp ceremony in Tashichhodzong was graced by His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, members of the Royal Family, Ministers, senior government officials and the international community in Thimphu. The butter lamp ceremonies in the Simtokha Dzong and Changangkha Lhakhang were attended by Ministers and government officials.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on Thursday, 8 September 2022, after a 70 year reign.