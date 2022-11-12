Press Release



Bhutan’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat, Colombo on 11 November 2022. The credentials ceremony was attended by the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Secretary to the President, The Chief of Staff of President’s Office and Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka.

Following the presentation of credentials ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentshyl paid a courtesy call on the President at the Secretariat and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo for the President’s good health, wellbeing and happiness and for the peace and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people. He said that it is an honour and privilege to present Credentials to the President as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Sri Lanka and stated that it will be his endeavour, as the Ambassador, to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between our two countries.

The President welcomed Kutshab to Sri Lanka and said that Bhutan and Sri Lanka share close relations and historical linkages as the two Buddhist nations. The President commended Bhutan’s exemplary leadership in the field of environment conservation. He said that the countries situated downstreams of the himalayan river basin are experiencing an increasing impact of climate change. In this regard, the President stressed the need for collaboration and cooperation among the countries to work towards combating climate change and mitigating its impacts.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Sri Lanka were established on 13 May 1987 and Kutshab Rinchen Kuentslyl is accredited to Sri Lanka with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The cornerstone of cooperation between Bhutan and Sri Lanka is in the area of human resource development, particularly in the field of medicine. Medical Universities in Sri Lanka offer seats to Bhutanese students at concessional fees. Currently there are more than 200 Bhutanese students pursuing MBBS in various universities in Sri Lanka.