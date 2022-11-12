Departure of Bhutan’s first UN Peacekeeping Contingent to the Central African Republic (CAR) on 6 and 10 November 2022

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the departure ceremonies at the Paro International Airport for Bhutan’s first UN Peacekeeping Contingent. Two special Drukair flights carrying the contingent left from Paro for the Central African Republic (CAR) on 6 and 10 November 2022.

At the request of the United Nations, Bhutan is contributing a Light Quick Reaction Force consisting of 180 RBA personnel to support the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission for the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). This marks the first-ever deployment of a contingent from Bhutan for peacekeeping operations.

In keeping with the Royal Vision of His Majesty The King, Bhutan began participating in UN peacekeeping in 2014 by contributing Military Observers, Staff Officers and Individual Police Officers. Bhutan’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions reflects its long-standing support and commitment to the UN and its obligation as a member of the international community in the promotion of peace and security.

Bhutan has so far contributed 242 peacekeepers, both military and police, to 14 UN peacekeeping missions.