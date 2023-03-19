Press Release



H.E. Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan made an official bilateral visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from 7-15 March 2023. This is the first such visit to Germany by a Bhutanese Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in November 2020.

In Berlin, Lyonchhen called on the Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier and met with his counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Lyonchhen was received with a guard of honour at the Federal Chancellery. Lyonchhen and the Chancellor held a joint press conference with the German media after their meeting.

Lyonchhen also met State Foreign Minister Tobias Lindner and State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action at the Federal Foreign Office Jennifer Lee Morgan. He also met with officials at GIZ, Germany Trade and Invest, Asia Pacific Association of German Business, German Asia Pacific Business Association and German Chamber for Commerce and Industry and the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade to discuss business, trade and investment opportunities.

In addition, Lyonchhen visited a Vocational Training Institute under the Frankfurt Chamber of Skilled Crafts. A Letter of Intent was signed for collaboration in technical and vocational education and training between the Frankfurt Chamber and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development of Bhutan.

Lyonchhen visited the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to discuss cooperation in education and research.

Lyonchhen met the State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism of Baden-Wurttemberg and also visited the Ludwigsburg Hospital to discuss cooperation in health.

During the visit, Lyonchhen also visited some private pharmaceutical and tech companies.

Lyonchhen also took the opportunity to meet with Bhutanese studying and working in Germany.