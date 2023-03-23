Press Release

On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Mr. Phuntsho Norbu, Chargé d’affaires, a.i. at the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York handed over the original Instrument of Ratification of Bhutan’s accession to the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime and its Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish, Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children to Mr. David Nanopoulos, Chief of the Treaty Section at the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations on 21 March 2023.

The United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime and its Additional Protocol was ratified during 8th Session of the Third Parliament. The Convention shall enter into force for Bhutan on 22 March 2023.

The UNTOC was adopted by the General Assembly in 2000 and came into force in 2003. The Convention is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.