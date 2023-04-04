Press Release

Saturday, 1 April, 2023, Thimphu:

His Majesty The King is set to visit India from 3- 5 April, 2023, on the invitation of the President of India, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu.

During the visit, His Majesty will meet with the President, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and senior officials of the government of India.

The visit is a testament to the longstanding and deep-rooted friendship between Bhutan and India, and will further strengthen the close ties between the two countries.

His Majesty will be accompanied by the Foreign & External Trade Minister, Dasho Dr Tandi Dorji and senior government officials.