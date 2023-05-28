Press Release



The new UNICEF Representative to Bhutan Ms.Andrea James presented her Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji at the Gyalyong Tshokhang today.

Prior to the current assignment to Bhutan, Ms. James was the Chief of National Committee Relations, UNICEF in Geneva.

Ms.James replaces Mr.Will Parks as the UNICEF Representative in Bhutan.

After the presentation of the credentials, the UNICEF-Representative made a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed various development issues and UNICEF-Bhutan cooperation.

Starting with a water supply programme in Bhutan in 1974, UNICEF has supported the Royal Government in its efforts to bring about significant improvements to the lives of Bhutanese, especially children and women. The UNICEF Country Office was established in March 1994.