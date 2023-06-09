Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Press Release

June 5, 2023


A prayer ceremony was held at the Grand Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong on 4 June 2023, for the victims of the train tragedy that took place in Odhisha, India. 

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and members of the Royal Family graced the ceremony and lit 1,000 butterlamps, joined by the Prime Minister, senior government officials, the Indian Ambassador, and senior dignitaries from IMTRAT and DANTAK. 

Over 280 people lost their lives and thousands more were injured in the tragic incident. His Majesty The King and the Royal Government have expressed condolences to the government and people of India.

