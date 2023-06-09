Press Release

To mark the BIMSTEC Day, a special prayer session with the offering of thousand butter lamps for the peace, prosperity and progress in BIMSTEC countries was organized at Changangkha Lhakhang on 7th June 2023. BIMSTEC stands for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Tandi Dorji graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Members of the diplomatic mission from BIMSTEC countries and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the event.

The BIMSTEC Day is observed every year on 6th of June to mark the establishment of BIMSTEC in 1997. Bhutan joined BIMSTEC in the year 2004.