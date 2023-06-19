Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors of Türkiye, Czech Republic, Nepal, Vietnam, Belgium and Maldives

His Excellency Mr. Didier Anna L Vanderhasselt, the Ambassador of Belgium to Bhutan. His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Shaheeb, the Ambassador of Maldives to Bhutan. His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. His Excellency Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Bhutan. Her Excellency Dr. Eliska Zigova, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Bhutan. His Excellency Mr Firat Sunel, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Bhutan.

His Excellency Mr. Firat Sunel is the Ambassador of Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment in June 2021. The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of Türkiye established diplomatic relations in 2012. His Excellency Dr. Eliska Zigova is the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to her appointment in March 2022. The Kingdom of Bhutan and Czech Republic established diplomatic relations in 2011. His Excellency Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma is the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to the Kingdom of Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment in July 2022. The Kingdom of Bhutan and Nepal established diplomatic relations in 1983. His Excellency Mr. NGUYEN Thanh Hai is the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Kingdom of Bhutan. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment in September 2022. Bhutan and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 2012. His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Shaheeb is the Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the Kingdom of Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment in December 2022. The Kingdom of Bhutan and Maldives established diplomatic relations in 1984. His Excellency Mr. Didier Anna L Vanderhaselt is the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Kingdom of Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment in March 2023. The Kingdom of Bhutan and Belgium established diplomatic relations in 2009.

The Ambassadors of Türkiye, Czech Republic, Nepal, Vietnam, Belgium and Maldives presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the Grand Kuenray at Tashichhodzong.