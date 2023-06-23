The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka is organizing the First Bhutan Trade & Investment Fair 2023 from 23 – 25 June 2023 at the Shooting Club, Gulshan 1, Dhaka. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Royal Government of Bhutan, supported by the Bhutan Country Office of Food and Agriculture Organization.

Bhutan and Bangladesh signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on 6th December 2020 to promote and expand bilateral trade. However, due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the two countries have not been able to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Agreement to enhance trade and commerce between the two countries. To this end, the Bhutan Trade & Investment Fair 2023 is being organized with the primary objective of facilitating the implementation of the provisions of this historic Agreement for the mutual benefit of the people of our two friendly countries.

Themed “Bridging the Gap Between Investors, Producers, Traders and Consumers for Made in Bhutan & Grown in Bhutan” products, the Trade & Investment Fair will provide an excellent platform for businesses, entrepreneurs and service industries of the two countries to build networks, explore opportunities, and strengthen trade and commercial relations.

H.E. Mr. Tipu Munshi MP, Hon’ble Commerce Minister, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh will grace the inauguration of the Fair on 23 June 2023, as the Chief Guest. Other guests will include Heads of resident Missions/Embassies, chairpersons of businesses, executives of apex business bodies and other important personalities. Senior officials and experts from the Royal Government of Bhutan, along with experts from the Bhutan Country Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization will also be taking part in the Fair. On the sidelines of the Trade & Investment Fair, the experts from Bhutan will also organize seminars on investment opportunities in Bhutan in general, and agri-food systems in particular. The Seminars will be held from 23 – 25 June 2023 at the Fair venue.