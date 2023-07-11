Press Release

Ms. Maika Oshikawa, Director, Accession Division and a team of experts from the World Trade Organization (WTO) are on a 5 day visit to Bhutan starting 9 July 2023. Yesterday, on 10 July 2023, Ms. Oshikawa called on the Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Pema Choden, who is also Bhutan’s Chief Negotiator for Bhutan’s WTO Accession. During the visit, she will also call on the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and other RGoB dignitaries.

The objective of the five day visit is to discuss and finalise, with Bhutan’s WTO Accession Negotiation Team, core documents for Bhutan’s Accession to the WTO such as the Draft Working Party Report, Legislative Action Plan, Market Access Offer on Goods etc. Another team of experts from the Accession Division will again visit Bhutan towards the end of this month to discuss Bhutan’s Market Access Offer on Services.