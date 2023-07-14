Press Release

The Ministry organized the 11th edition of the Lecture Series on 13 July 2023 on the topic “Embracing the Fifth Industrial Revolution: Bhutan’s Path to Innovation and Sustainability”. Hon’ble Foreign Minister and officials from the Ministry including Embassies, Missions and Consulates attended the Lecture Series.

Mr. Jacques von Benecke Technological Officer of the DHI Group of companies was the speaker of the Lecture Series. He also consults for the Royal Government of Bhutan as a member of the Government Technology Commission. Jacques comes with over 35 years of experience and has focussed on business transformation since completing his Masters in Business Administration in 2008. He has experience working for large global tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), British Telecoms, BHP Billiton, and Woodside Energy alongside working in education for Murdoch University and health for the National Health Service in the UK. Jacques is also a member of the Open Wallet Foundation’s Government Advisory Committee as the official representative of the Royal Government.

The Ministry would like to thank Mr. Jacques for the very insightful and informative session.