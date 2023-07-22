Press Release



Bhutan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl, presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea at the Presidential Secretariat, Seoul on 20 July 2023. There were fourteen Ambassador-designates, including Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl, who presented their Letters of Credence. The credentials ceremony was attended by the Foreign Minister and other senior officials from both the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

Following the presentation of credentials at the Presidential Secretariat, the President of the Republic of Korea held a group discussion with the fourteen Ambassadors. The President welcomed the Ambassadors and expressed his confidence that the Ambassadors would work towards strengthening the relations between South Korea and their respective countries. Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, the People and the Royal Government of Bhutan to the People and the Government of the Republic of Korea for their continued peace, progress and prosperity. He stated that Bhutan values its close and friendly relations with the Republic of Korea and it would be his endeavour to further strengthen the relations between the two countries as the Ambassador of Bhutan to the Republic of Korea.

During the visit to Seoul, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl met with Mr. Lee Yun Young, Vice President, KOICA on 18 July 2023. Kutshab thanked KOICA for their support and contribution to Bhutan’s development journey and requested for their continued assistance. Kutshab also met with Ms. Min Jung Seo, Director General, Asia and Pacific Division II, Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 20 July 2023. Kutshab conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government and People of Bhutan to the Government of the Republic of Korea for their continued support and assistance, including during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and explored avenues for further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the Republic of Korea were established on 24 September 1987. Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsly is the resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.