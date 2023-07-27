Official Visit of Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary, Royal Government of Bhutan to New Delhi, India

H.E. Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary, is on an official visit to New Delhi from 27-30 July 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will be part of the delegation to New Delhi.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Pema Choden will meet her counterpart Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other GoI officials to discuss issues of mutual interest. The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.

On 29 July 2023, Foreign Secretary Pema Choden will also co-chair the Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks alongside Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during which the discussions on 13th Five Year Plan will also be held.