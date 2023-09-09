Press Release

The new World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Bhutan Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh presented her Credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji at the Gyalyong Tshokhang today.

Prior to her current assignment to Bhutan, Dr. Aulakh was the Executive Officer to the Regional Director of WHO-SEARO in New Delhi, India. Dr. Aulakh replaces Dr.Rui Paulo de Jesus as the WHO Representative in Bhutan.

After the presentation of the credentials, the WHO Representative made a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and discussed various development issues and WHO-Bhutan technical

cooperation.

Bhutan became a member of the WHO in 1982 following which the WHO Country Office was established in September 1983.