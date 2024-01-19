Press Release

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Consultations between the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), was renewed on 8th January 2024 in Bern, Switzerland.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, RGoB, and Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Head of the Asia and Pacific Division, on behalf of FDFA.

The Bilateral Consultation is a mechanism for the RGoB and the Swiss Government to discuss issues of mutual interests, including economic cooperation as well as to explore new areas of collaboration. The Bilateral Consultation will be convened alternately in Thimphu and Bern.