Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) would like to congratulate Ms. Pema Tshomo on her appointment as the Director of the Department of Bilateral Affairs, MoFAET through an open competitive selection procedure held from 4 to 6 January 2024. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Chief of Division, South Asia and the Middle East Division Department of Bilateral Affairs besides serving as the Officiating Director of Department of Bilateral from 18 April 2023. She joined the Ministry in 2006 and served in different capacities at the Ministry as well as at the Permanent Mission of Bhutan in Geneva, Switzerland and the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi. She has a Masters in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York, USA.