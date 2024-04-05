Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

April 4, 2024

On 3 April 2024, Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel graced the launch of the UNDP’s Human Development Report (HDR) 2023-2024 in Bhutan as the Chief Guest.

In his keynote address, Hon’ble Lyonpo underlined Bhutan’s efforts towards human development and the importance of multilateralism to address global challenges.

The Human Development Report is an annual report published by UNDP since 1990 to advance human development globally. HDR 2023-2024 is published under the theme, ‘Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining cooperation in a polarised world.’

