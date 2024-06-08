Press Release

H.E. Mr. Philip Victor Green OAM, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Bhutan Image 1 of 4

The Ambassadors of Australia, EU, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka presented their credentials to HisMajesty The King today. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the GrandKuenray at the Tashichhodzong. The Ambassadors are:

1. H.E. Mr. Philip Victor Green OAM, Ambassador of Australia to Bhutan with residence

in New Delhi, India.

2. H.E. Mr. Hervé Dominique Michel Delphin, Ambassador of the delegation of the

European Union to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India.

3. H.E. Mr. Elchin Nariman oglu Huseynli, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bhutan with

residence in New Delhi, India.

4. H.E. Mr. Weerakkody Mudiyanselage Dharmapala, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Bhutan

with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bhutan established formal diplomatic relations with Australia in 2002, the European Union in

1985, Azerbaijan in 2013, and Sri Lanka in 1987. The credentials ceremony was attended by the

officials of the RGoB.

The Ambassadors will be calling on the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs

and External Trade and other senior officials of the Royal Government to discuss issues of

mutual interest and cooperation.