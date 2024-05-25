Press Release

Bhutan Celebrates the Re-election of Dr. Rinchen Chophel to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC)

The Royal Government of Bhutan is happy to announce the re-election of Dr. Rinchen Chophel to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) for the term 2025-2029. This election took place during the 20th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, convened at the UN Headquarters in New York on 23 May 23 2024. Among those elected to serve on the committee were Mauritania, Kenya, Zambia, Belgium, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Malta.

Dr. Rinchen Chophel’s re-election underscores his outstanding contributions to the protection and promotion of children’s rights. With a distinguished career exceeding three decades, Dr. Chophel has been a pivotal figure in advancing the welfare of children both within Bhutan and throughout the South Asian region. His current role as Director General of the South Asia Initiative to End Violence Against Children (SAIEVAC) Regional Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal, highlights his dedication to regional cooperation and policy development aimed at safeguarding children.

The CRC, an esteemed body of 18 independent experts, is tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols. These protocols address critical issues such as the involvement of children in armed conflict and the exploitation of children through sale, prostitution, and pornography. The Committee’s work is vital in ensuring that the rights of children are respected, protected, and fulfilled worldwide.

As a committed State Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Royal Government of Bhutan places the utmost importance on the welfare and rights of children. Bhutan is dedicated to providing a secure environment where children can flourish, pursue their aspirations, and be safeguarded from neglect, abuse, and health risks. Dr. Rinchen Chophel’s role in the CRC is crucial for fostering a global environment where every child can thrive. The Royal Government proudly supports his ongoing efforts and is confident in his continued impactful contributions to the Committee’s mission.