Press Release

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan SUZUKI Hiroshi signed Exchange of Notes for two projects on the reconstruction of bridges in Mongar and human resource development. The Exchange of Notes were signed in New Delhi on 20th May 2024.

Under the Project for Reconstruction of Bridges on Primary National Highway No. 1 in Mongar, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of JPY 1,634 million for the construction of two bridges along the national highway. The bridges will be in Namling and Durdari in Mongar.

Under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of JPY 204 million to support nine Master’s and one PhD students from Bhutan to study in Japanese universities. This project is a part of the second phase of the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship which will support a total of 36 Master’s and four PhD students from Bhutan to study in Japan over the course of four years.

During the signing, Ambassador Namgyel conveyed deep appreciation to the Government of Japan for the generous grants. Ambassador Namgyel also thanked the Government and the people of Japan for the generous support Bhutan has been receiving from Japan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery, fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment. He also conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan for the support received from the Government of Japan for Bhutan’s post-pandemic economic revival.

Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, these projects too will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation between Bhutan and Japan.