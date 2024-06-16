Press Release

Kutshab Tshoki Choden presented her credentials to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden earlier in the day (13 June 2024) at the Royal Palace, Stockholm accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Sweden.

Following the credential ceremony, Kutshab was received in Audience by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf. During the Audience, Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden and to the Swedish people. She thanked Sweden for its generous support to Bhutan in the past and continued support through the European Union.

Kutshab met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden and members of Swedish Bhutan Society as well as Bhutanese living in Sweden during the visit. She also met with Swedish tour operators.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Sweden was established in 1985. Kutshab Tshoki Choden is the resident Ambassador to Belgium and EU with concurrent accreditation to Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden.