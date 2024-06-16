Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade organized the 14th MFA Lecture Series on 12 June 2024 on the topic “Promoting Regional Organization through BIMSTEC” by H.E. Mr. Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectorial Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

His Excellency Pandey is a distinguished diplomat from India, having commenced his career in the Indian Foreign Service in 1990. He served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and various International organizations in Geneva. Since January 2024, Excellency has been serving as Secretary General of BIMSTEC in Dhaka.

The lecture was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. Focal Persons of BIMSTEC within Bhutan and other officials from Embassies and Mission attended the lecture virtually. It was an engaging session and the officials found it very informative and useful. The Ministry would like to thank Mr. Indra Mani Pandey for his time and insights and hope to receive similar support in future too.