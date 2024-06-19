Press Release

On 18 June 2024, Kutshab Tshoki Choden presented her credentials to H.E. Mr Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Republic of Finland.

Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo to the President and the people of Finland. While thanking the people and the Government of Finland for the support that Bhutan has received from Finland, bilaterally and through the European Union, Kutshab expressed the hope to be able to further contribute to the relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Kutshab met with the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss ideas to further deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. She also met with the members of the Finland-Bhutan Society.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the Republic of Finland were established in May 1986. Kutshab Tshoki Choden is the resident Ambassador to Belgium and EU with concurrent accreditations to Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden.