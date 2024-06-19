Press Release

Official Visit of Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister to the Kingdom of Thailand

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will make an official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand from 25 to 28 June 2024 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse, Aum Tashi Doma; H.E. Mr. D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade; H.E. Mr. Tshering, Minister for Home Affairs, and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive a Royal Audience from Their Majesties The King and Queen of Thailand, meet Prime Minister Thavisin; and senior leaders of the Royal Thai Government. Discussions during these meetings will focus on matters of mutual interest including development of tourism cooperation, trade enhancement, on the ongoing Free Trade Negotiations, and sports cooperation between the two nations. The Prime Minister will give a talk on “Enlightened Leadership” at Chulalongkorn University and host a reception for Thai tour operators, travel agents and airlines for the promotion of tourism in Bhutan.

The visit is in keeping with the long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries and will further strengthen the close relationship and partnership between the two countries.