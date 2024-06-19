Press Release

Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Ukhnaa Khürelsükh, President of Mongolia on 17th June 2024, accrediting him as the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Mongolia.

The presentation of credentials at the Presidential Secretariat was followed by a meeting during which Ambassador Namgyel conveyed the warm greetings and good wishes from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen to His Excellency the President of Mongolia.

Ambassador V. Namgyel also met with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.

Ambassador Namgyel said that it is a privilege and honor for him to be accredited as the first Ambassador of Bhutan to Mongolia. He looked forward to working with his counterpart the Ambassador of Mongolia in Delhi, with concurrent accreditation to Bhutan, to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Mongolia were established in 2012. Ambassador Namgyel is the Ambassador of Bhutan to India with concurrent accreditation to Japan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Mongolia.