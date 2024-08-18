Press Release

3rd Voice of Global South Summit 2024

The third Voice of Global South Summit 2024 was held on 17 August 2024 virtually. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay attended the Inaugural Leaders’ Session which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay praised India’s leadership describing it as a guiding light for the Global South in the face of new opportunities, and challenges. He commended India for securing the African Union’s permanent membership during its G20 Presidency, and for advocating reforms in multilateral development banks, climate finance, and technology among others. He highlighted that India’s growth is marked by solidarity and inclusivity, treating developing countries as partners rather than followers.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay further emphasised that in the face of shared challenges like climate change and economic instability, India’s human-centric approach reflects what each country aspires for. He added that it aligns with Bhutan’s principles of Gross National Happiness, which places people and planet at its heart. He expressed optimism that, under India’s leadership, the Global South can work together to build a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Global South.

The Summit is an initiative of the Government of India aimed at providing a common platform for the countries of Global South to share their perspectives and priorities. The overarching theme of the Summit is “An empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future”.

Following the inaugural session, Aum Tashi Wangmo, Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Commerce attended the Trade/Commerce Minister’s session.