Press Release

At the invitation of His Majesty The King, His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho, will pay a State Visit to Bhutan from 20th to 27th August 2024.

His Majesty King Letsie III will be accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Her Royal Highness Princess Senate Mohato Seeiso and Her Royal Highness Princess Maseeiso Mohato Seeiso. Their Majesties will be accompanied by a Minister and senior government officials from Lesotho.

During the visit, Their Majesties will hold an Audience with the King and Queen of Lesotho, and host a State Banquet in their honour.

This is the first State Visit of a Head of State of an African nation to Bhutan.