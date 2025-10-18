Press Release

Bhutan Participates in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Royal Government of Bhutan is participating in the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which is being held in Kampala, Uganda from 15-16 October 2025. The Bhutanese delegation is led by Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl, Director General of the Department of Multilateral Affairs and is accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Bhutan has been a member of NAM since 1973 and continues to uphold the principles of the Movement. The delegation will engage with NAM member states on matters of global significance, including sustainable development, climate change, and multilateral cooperation.

Bhutan’s participation underscores its commitment to constructive international engagement and its ongoing support for NAM’s mission of promoting peace, justice, and equitable development globally.