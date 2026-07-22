Press Release

21st Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation

The 21st Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation were held on 16 July 2026 in Thimphu.

The Consultations were co-chaired by Ambassador Sonam Tobgay, Director-General, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and Mr. MATSUNO Kenji, Economic Counsellor, Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. Representatives of the Royal Government of Bhutan as well as Mr. KIMATA Yoichiro, Chief Representative of the JICA Bhutan Office, and JICA officials also participated in the meeting.

During the Consultations, the two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing development cooperation and discussed project proposals under the Bilateral Development Assistance Needs Survey 2026. The Bhutanese delegation also shared updates on the macroeconomic situation of Bhutan and outlined the country’s key development priorities.

Held annually since 2006, the Consultations remain an important mechanism for the two sides to review bilateral development cooperation, exchange views on shared priorities, and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

The Bhutanese delegation expressed its sincere appreciation to the people and the Government of Japan for their enduring friendship and support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan, a milestone being commemorated through year-long activities in both countries.

The Bhutanese side also conveyed appreciation to the Government of Japan and JICA on the successful completion and inauguration of the Royal Centre for Disease Control in Gidakom, which stands as a testament to the longstanding development partnership between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the close friendship and expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation between Bhutan and Japan in the years ahead.