Press Release for POC

The following Ambassadors presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today in the

Grand Kuenray at Tashichhodzong:

1. H.E. Mr. Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of Colombia to Bhutan with residence in Delhi, India;

2. H.E. Ms. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi,India;

3. H.E. Ms. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi,India;

4. H.E. Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India;

5. H.E. Mr. Kamel Zayed Galal, Ambassador of Egypt to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India;

6. H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India; and

7. H.E. Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi,India.

His Majesty The King granted an audience to the Ambassadors, following the credentials ceremony. The Ambassadors will also call on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to discuss issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Bhutan established formal diplomatic relations with Colombia in December 2012, Switzerland in September 1985, Norway in November 1985, Spain in February 2011, Egypt in November 2012, Argentina in March 2012, and Israel in December 2020.