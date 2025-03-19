Call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister by Mr. Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the 10th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India from 17-19 March 2025.

Lyonpo participated in the Panel Discussion on Climate Cataclysm alongside the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Foreign Minister of Nepal, Foreign Minister of the Maldives and Director of Africa, Global Wind Energy Council, Kenya.

On the sidelines of the event, Lyonpo met with the External Affairs Minister of India; Foreign Minister of the Philippines; Foreign Minister of Ukraine; Foreign Secretary of India; Additional Secretary, Northern Division and Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.