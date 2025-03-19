Press release for the Chinese Cultural Performance 2025

A cultural troupe from the Xizang Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China will stage two cultural performances on 18 and 19 March 2025 at the Royal Institute of Management, Thimphu.

The cultural troupe consists of performers and artists from the Tibetan Opera Troupe and the Song and Dance Troupe of the Xizang Autonomous Region. The performances will showcase a diverse array of Tibetan folk arts, including traditional Tibetan opera, dance, and song featuring rich vocal traditions and

vibrant cultural storytelling.

The Chinese cultural troupe is visiting Bhutan to showcase the unique history, art, and culture of China.