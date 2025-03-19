Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press release for the Chinese Cultural Performance 2025

March 17, 2025

A cultural troupe from the Xizang Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China will stage two cultural performances on 18 and 19 March 2025 at the Royal Institute of Management, Thimphu.

The cultural troupe consists of performers and artists from the Tibetan Opera Troupe and the Song and Dance Troupe of the Xizang Autonomous Region. The performances will showcase a diverse array of Tibetan folk arts, including traditional Tibetan opera, dance, and song featuring rich vocal traditions and
vibrant cultural storytelling.

The Chinese cultural troupe is visiting Bhutan to showcase the unique history, art, and culture of China.

Check Also

Call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister by Mr. Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA

Mr. Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. Hon’ble ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.