Press Release on the prayer ceremony and visit of His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck to Kuwait on the demise of the Late Amir of Kuwait

His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and the members of the Royal Family offered prayers and butter lamps at Semtokha Dzong today for the Late Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Chief Advisor, Advisors of the Interim Government, senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic community attended the prayer ceremony. His Majesty The King also commanded special prayers to be performed and butter lamps to be offered across the country for the Late Amir.

His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck will be making a two day official visit to Kuwait as the Special Envoy of His Majesty The King, from 18 – 19 December 2023, to pay respects and offer condolences to the Ruling Family Members and the people of Kuwait.

During the official visit, HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck will also offer felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for assuming the responsibilities as the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck will be accompanied by the former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho (Dr.) Lotay Tshering and other officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Late Amir of Kuwait, passed away on 16 December 2023, at the age of 86. Subsequently, the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was named as the Amir of Kuwait on 16 December 2023.

Diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Bhutan were established on 23 May 1983. This year marked the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries. Bhutan and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations based on mutual trust, respect, and genuine goodwill.