The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade held the Royal Civil Service Award 2023 Medal ceremony on December 6, 2023. The Hon’ble Foreign Secretary awarded the medals ( 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze ) to the recipients in a modest ceremony.

By its very essence, the Dedicated Royal Civil Service Award strives to nurture a spirit of dedication for the greater good of society. Trashi Delek to all the RCSA 2023 recipients for your dedicated service to the Tsa-Wa-Sum.