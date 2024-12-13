RGoB and UNICEF celebrate 50 years of progress for children in Bhutan

Joint Press Release

Thimphu, December 13: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) celebrated the 50 years of Bhutan-UNICEF partnership today. The celebration was marked by lighting a thousand butter lamps at Changangkha Lhakhang, followed by a High Tea showcasing key milestones. The events were attended by Ministers, Secretaries, senior government officials, development partners, representatives from the civil society and private sector.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel underlined that Bhutan has made major strides in education, health care, child protection, and nutrition services in the last 50 years and that UNICEF has been a steadfast partner in our development journey. Hon’ble Lyonpo thanked the UNICEF family for their contributions to Bhutan’s development and sharing our vision of Gross National Happiness, where the well-being of our children is central.

At the event, on behalf of UNICEF’s Regional Director for South Asia, UNICEF Bhutan Representative Andrea James presented a plaque of commendation to the Royal Government of Bhutan in recognition of 50 years of outstanding achievements for children and young people, and for prioritizing their wellbeing and rights.

Andrea James shared UNICEF’s commitment to continue working with the Royal Government of Bhutan and partners in sustaining the progress, addressing the stubborn challenges for children and young people, and realizing a new vision for the country, one in which every child in Bhutan has every opportunity.

“We believe that the best predictor of future success is past performance. When we reflect on 50 years of achievements for children and young people in Bhutan, together with the Royal Government, donors and local partners, we are confident that we can – and so we will – accelerate progress for every child, including the most disadvantaged,” the Representative said.

A photo exhibition documenting Bhutan’s commitment and progress towards ensuring the rights of children was also held to mark the anniversary.

Bhutan’s engagement with UNICEF began in 1974 with the Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene Programme in Trashigang and Tsirang. The UNICEF CO was established in Bhutan on 17 March 1994 with the signing of the Basic Cooperation Agreement between RGoB and UNICEF.