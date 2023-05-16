Seventy-ninth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific



His Excellency (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade addressed the opening session of the 79th Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today through virtual mode. The session is being held in hybrid format from 15-19 May 2023 in Bangkok, under the theme, “Accelerating Climate Action in Asia and the Pacific for sustainable development”.

In his statement, the Hon’ble Foreign Minister underscored Bhutan’s efforts in environmental conservation and low emission development policy. He expressed concern over the economic growth of the Asia and Pacific region being based on unsustainable models of development and highlighted that it is imperative for all economies to ensure net zero emissions and become carbon-neutral by mid-century to be able to achieve the goals of Paris Agreement.

His Excellency called upon international partners to live up to the US$100 billion climate finance commitment; scale up support through technology transfer and capacity building; increase funding for adaptation and expedite funding mechanism for Loss and Damage implementation.

His Excellency reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to remain carbon-neutral guided by the holistic development philosophy of Gross National Happiness.

UN ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations promoting cooperation among its 53 Member States and 9 Associate Members in the Asia-Pacific region. Bhutan has been a Member State of ESCAP since January 1972 and has benefited from close cooperation with the institution.