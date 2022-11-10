Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ambassador Tshewang C. Dorji granted the Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor Medal

November 8, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to offer our heartfelt Tashi Delek to Ambassador Tshewang C. Dorji, on being granted the Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor Medal on 6th November 2022 by His Majesty the King, in recognition of his services by coordinating Bhutan’s participation in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor (DRT) is the Royal Bhutan Armed Forces’ highest medal for distinguished services in peacetime, awarded for exceptional services in strengthening the security and wellbeing of the Tsa Wa Sum.

Check Also

Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors-designate of Pakistan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Canada, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Slovenia

The Ambassadors of Pakistan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Slovenia presented ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.