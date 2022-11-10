Ambassador Tshewang C. Dorji granted the Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor Medal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to offer our heartfelt Tashi Delek to Ambassador Tshewang C. Dorji, on being granted the Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor Medal on 6th November 2022 by His Majesty the King, in recognition of his services by coordinating Bhutan’s participation in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

Drakpoi Rinchen Tsugtor (DRT) is the Royal Bhutan Armed Forces’ highest medal for distinguished services in peacetime, awarded for exceptional services in strengthening the security and wellbeing of the Tsa Wa Sum.