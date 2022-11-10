The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform that the call for nominations for the 2023 UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy is now open.

Created in 2020, the purpose of the prize, named after the Father of the nation of Bangladesh, is to recognize and reward innovative projects or programmes undertaken by an individual, institution or entity or non-governmental organisation to promote entrepreneurship in the cultural and creative industries by young people starting from the age of 16. The prize of USD 50,000 will be awarded to the selected nominee in June, 2023.

Conditions/Qualifications of Candidates:

Candidates shall have made significant contributions to the creative economy by devising and delivering innovative initiatives that promote youth entrepreneurship, with the age starting at 16, in the creative economy. Initiatives, projects or programmes that focus on building the capacity and participation of women or disadvantaged groups, particularly from diaspora or migrant communities, are particularly encouraged. May be individuals, institutions, other entities or non-governmental organisations. Individuals shall have had a significant impact through their body of work, i.e. with several initiatives or organisations over a period of time.

Nomination Guidelines

Nominations should be submitted to the Bhutan National Commission for UNESCO under the Ministry of Education latest by 5 December 2022. Self nominations cannot be considered. Nominations can be submitted by relevant Ministry/Agency working in the field of creative economy. Nomination must be accompanied by a written recommendation, which includes: a description of the candidate’s background and achievements;

a summary of the work or the results of the work, publications and other supporting documents of major importance, submitted for consideration;

a detailed description demonstrating how the candidate’s initiative contributes to the Prize’s objectives.

For further information on the Prize, please visit https://www.unesco.org/en/prizes/bangladesh-creative-economy?hub=68238