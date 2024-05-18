Press Release

Bhutan presented its combined 6th and 7th periodic report to the Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on 14th and 15 May 2024 at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Hon’ble Minister of Education and Skills Development, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa. The delegation consisted of representatives from the National Council, Department of School Education, Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Children, Office of the Attorney General, The PEMA Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the UN in Geneva.

In her opening statement, the Education Minister highlighted numerous developments and initiatives undertaken since submission of Bhutan’s report to the Committee last year. The Education Minister reiterated the Royal Government’s continued commitment to take policy and programmatic interventions to further protect and promote child rights in Bhutan.

The consideration of Bhutan’s report by the committee was held in a very frank and constructive environment. During this 96th session, the Committee is considering the reports of eight other countries.

Bhutan ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990. The Committee on the Rights of the Child is an independent treaty body to monitor implementation of the Convention by State Parties.