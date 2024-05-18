Press Release

Dr. NAGATA Ryoichi, Honorary Consul General of Bhutan in Kagoshima, Japan and Professor Pema Gyalpo, Special Advisor to Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan in Japan, called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister D.N.Dhungyel today. During the meeting, matters related to consular and possible areas of support by the Honorary Consul General were discussed. Lyonpo thanked Dr. Nagata for his support to the Royal Government of Bhutan and Bhutanese residing in Japan.