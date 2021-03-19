Press Release

Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk presented his credentials to H.E Mrs. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) On 17th March, 2021, in Paris, France, accrediting him as the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to UNESCO.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk and Director-General Azoulay held discussions to further strengthen cooperation between Bhutan and UNESCO in the area of education, culture and tourism. They also discussed issues related to the inscription of cultural and natural heritage sites on the World Heritage Convention.

Bhutan has been a recipient of UNESCO’s technical and financial assistance since it became a member in 1982.