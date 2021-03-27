His Majesty The King appoints new Ambassadors

His Majesty The King granted dhar to appoint Zimpon Wogma Chitem Tenzin and Haa Dzongda Kinzang Dorji as the Ambassadors-designate, to Kuwait and Thailand respectively, on 24 March 2021.

Zimpon Wogma Chitem Tenzin served in the Ministry since January 2000 before serving as Zimpon Wogma at His Majesty’s Secretariat, and Dzongda Kinzang Dorji served in the Ministry since July 2009, prior to being appointed as the Haa Dzongda.

The Ministry extends its heartiest congratulations and wishes them the best.