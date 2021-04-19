Press Release

Her Majesty The Queen Mother Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck will be delivering the keynote address at the 54th session of the Commission on Population and Development that will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 19 to 23 April 2021. Her Majesty’s keynote address will be delivered via a pre-recorded video statement during the opening of the session on 19 April 2021 which will begin at 8pm BST.

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) monitors, reviews and assesses the implementation of the Programme of Action of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development. It contributes to the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The special theme of the session this year is “Population, food security, nutrition and sustainable development”.

Her Majesty The Queen Mother was invited to deliver the keynote by the Chair of the 54th CPD, H.E. Ambassador Yemdaogo Eric Tiare, in recognition of Her Majesty’s outstanding contribution to raising awareness and devising solutions to population issues culminating in Her Majesty’s selection as the individual laureate for the prestigious 2020 United Nations Population Award.

The proceedings of the 54th session of the CPD including Her Majesty The Queen Mother’s keynote address will be broadcast live on UN Web TV (http://webtv.un.org/live/).