Press Release on presentation of credentials by the new World Bank Resident Representative to Bhutan

Mr. Coulibaly called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister following the presentation of credentials.
Mr. Coulibaly is from Côte d’Ivoire and holds a Ph.D in Development Economics from Howard University, Washington, DC (USA). He was until recently the Resident Representative of the World Bank to Sudan, prior to which he served as the World Bank Resident Representative to Chad. Mr. Coulibaly succeeds Mr. Yochiro Ishihara, who completed his term in February 2020.
Since Bhutan became a member in 1981, the World Bank Group has played an important role in Bhutan’s socio-economic development through its support to education, health, rural development, agriculture, urban development, disaster resilience, public financial management and climate change.