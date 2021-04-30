Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Press Release on presentation of credentials by the new World Bank Resident Representative to Bhutan

April 29, 2021

The new World Bank Resident Representative to Bhutan Mr. Adama Coulibaly presented his credentials to the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, at a ceremony conducted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gyalyong Tshogkhang on 29 April 2021.
​Mr. Coulibaly called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister following the presentation of credentials.
Mr. Coulibaly is from Côte d’Ivoire and holds a Ph.D in Development Economics from Howard University, Washington, DC (USA). He was until recently the Resident Representative of the World Bank to Sudan, prior to which he served as the World Bank Resident Representative to Chad. Mr. Coulibaly succeeds Mr. Yochiro Ishihara, who completed his term in February 2020.
Since Bhutan became a member in 1981, the World Bank Group has played an important role in Bhutan’s socio-economic development through its support to education, health, rural development, agriculture, urban development, disaster resilience, public financial management and climate change.

