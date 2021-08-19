Press Release

Ambassador Chitem Tenzin presented his Letters of Credence to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait on 16th August 2021 accrediting him as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the State of Kuwait.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Chitem Tenzin conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Royal Government and the people of Bhutan to the Amir, Members of the Royal Family and the people of Kuwait. He also conveyed the Royal Government’s desire to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Kuwait.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Kuwait was established on 23th May 1983 with the opening of the office of the Bhutanese Consulate General in Kuwait which was later upgraded to an Embassy in April 1986. The Embassy of Kuwait in Bhutan was established in December 2010.