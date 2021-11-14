Press Release

Kutshab Kinzang Dorji presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore on 11th November 2021, accrediting him as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Republic of Singapore. The ceremony was held virtually in view of the travel restrictions due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The ceremony was followed by a courtesy call during which the President congratulated Kutshab on his appointment and conveyed her best wishes for a successful tenure.

The President highlighted that the year 2022 would mark 20 years of our diplomatic relations and expressed satisfaction over the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries that continues to grow.

The President commended Bhutan for doing very well in handling the COVID19 pandemic. She noted the high vaccination rate and commended Bhutan’s successful vaccination campaign which ensured that the vaccines reached the remotest of the areas.

Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty the Queen and people of Bhutan to the President and through her to the people of Singapore. Kutshab said that he is honored and humbled to present his credentials on the day when people in Bhutan are celebrating the auspicious birth anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth King.

Thanking the President for her well wishes on his appointment, Kutshab expressed his firm commitment to deepen and further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries during his tenure as Bhutan’s Ambassador to Singapore. He expressed his keen desire to expand cooperation and collaboration in education, health, ICT, skilling program as well as strengthen people to people contacts between the two countries.

The diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Singapore was established in September 2002.