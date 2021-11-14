Press Release

A thousand butter lamps ceremony was organized by His Majesty’s Secretariat in honour of late Dr. Warner Haring, President of Pro Bhutan, Germany. The ceremony was attended by officials from the His Majesty’s Secretariat, Foreign Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Chambula Dorji, Honorary Consul of Germany in Bhutan, and Peter Schmid.

Late Dr. Haring was an attorney by profession and was responsible for all legal matters of Pro Bhutan. He was awarded the Order of Merit Cross 1st Class by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for outstanding services in the field of humanitarian work in Bhutan.

Pro Bhutan, Germany is a private German philanthropic association registered in the town of Lörrach, Germany. It was founded in 1992 by retired German Ambassador Harald Nestroy, Executive Chairman of Pro Bhutan and brother-in-law of Dr. Werner Haring.

Pro Bhutan, Germany has founded projects in Bhutan in the areas of health, education and culture. Its major projects include the Punakha hospital, the Punakha Bazam, hostels and school buildings for the national Institute for Disabled in Khaling and Wangsel Institute for Hearing Impaired Children in Drukgyel School in Paro as well as seconding of German doctors and other medical personnel. The people of Bhutan join the Pro Bhutan family in mourning his loss and send our prayers to his family and friends.