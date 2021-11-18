Asia Cooperation Dialogue Foreign Ministers Meeting

The annual ACD Ministerial Meeting was convened, virtually, on 17 November, 2021. The officials of the Department of Regional Cooperation attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Bahrain took over the Chairmanship from the Republic of Turkey.

Hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, amongst many things, the meeting adopted the ACD Blueprint 2021-2030, which charts out the actions and strategies of the ACD Six Pillars of Cooperation. It was decided that the next ACD Summit would be held by Qatar in 2023.

Bhutan joined the ACD in 2004. Currently ACD consists of 35 members.